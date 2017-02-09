版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 06:43 BJT

BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory names Tina L. Castillo, chief financial officer and treasurer

Feb 10 Tandy Leather Factory Inc

* Tandy Leather Factory names Tina L. Castillo, chief financial officer and treasurer

* Tandy Leather Factory Inc says Castillo replaces Shannon L. Greene

* Greene will continue in her role as company's chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
