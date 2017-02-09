版本:
BRIEF-Inspired Entertainment Inc qtrly loss per share $1.79

Feb 10 Inspired Entertainment Inc

* Inspired Entertainment Inc Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Inspired Entertainment Inc qtrly loss per share $1.79

* Inspired Entertainment Inc sees 2017 adjusted revenue $ 117.5 - $ 119.5 million

* Qtrly revenue $ 27.0 million versus. $ 30.8 million

* Inspired Entertainment Inc sees 2018 adjusted revenue $ 149.0 - $ 151.0 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $40.5 million - $44.0 million

* Sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $56.0 million - $59.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
