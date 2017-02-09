版本:
2017年 2月 10日

BRIEF-AGCO announces tender offer for acquisition of Kepler Weber S.A.

Feb 10 AGCO Corp

* AGCO announces tender offer for acquisition of Kepler Weber S.A.

* AGCO Corp - Tender offer values Kepler Weber at $185 million

* AGCO Corp - Price of offer will be BRL 22.00 (US$7.03) per share

* AGCO Corp - To launch tender offer to buy up to all shares held by other shareholders for delisting Kepler Weber shares from São Paulo stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
