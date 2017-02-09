BRIEF-AGCO announces tender offer for acquisition of Kepler Weber S.A.

US STOCKS-Rare retail bright spot boosts S&P, Nasdaq to records
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 10 AGCO Corp
* AGCO announces tender offer for acquisition of Kepler Weber S.A.
* AGCO Corp - Tender offer values Kepler Weber at $185 million
* AGCO Corp - Price of offer will be BRL 22.00 (US$7.03) per share
* AGCO Corp - To launch tender offer to buy up to all shares held by other shareholders for delisting Kepler Weber shares from São Paulo stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Minimally invasive therapies unit sales up 6 pct (Adds details, analysts' comments)
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.