BRIEF-INTERFOR REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.38

Feb 9 Interfor corp

* INTERFOR REPORTS YEAR-END AND Q4'16 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.38

* Q4 SALES C$442.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$440.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.25

* QTRLY LUMBER PRODUCTION OF 607 MILLION BOARD FEET WAS 21 MILLION BOARD FEET LOWER THAN PRECEDING QUARTER

* SALES OF INTERFOR-PRODUCED LUMBER WERE 598 MILLION BOARD FEET IN Q4'16 VERSUS 627 MILLION BOARD FEET IN Q3'16. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
