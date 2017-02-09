版本:
BRIEF-Ferroglobe announces pricing of $350,000,000 senior notes due 2022

Feb 9 Ferroglobe Plc

* Ferroglobe announces pricing of $350,000,000 senior notes due 2022

* Ferroglobe Plc says notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 9.375% and will be issued at 100% of their nominal value

* Ferroglobe Plc - Expected that borrowings up to an aggregate principal amount of $200 million will be made available to Ferroglobe and GSM as co-borrowers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
