BRIEF-Ferroglobe announces pricing of $350,000,000 senior notes due 2022

* Ferroglobe announces pricing of $350,000,000 senior notes due 2022

* Ferroglobe Plc says notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 9.375% and will be issued at 100% of their nominal value

* Ferroglobe Plc - Expected that borrowings up to an aggregate principal amount of $200 million will be made available to Ferroglobe and GSM as co-borrowers