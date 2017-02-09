版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 07:37 BJT

BRIEF-The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company announces expiration and results of exchange offer for 6.000% senior notes due 2023

Feb 9 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co

* The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company announces expiration and results of exchange offer for 6.000% senior notes due 2023

* Scotts Miracle-Gro -As of Feb 8, 2017 $400 million aggregate principal amount of original notes validly tendered for exchange and not validly withdrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
