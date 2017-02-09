BRIEF-The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company announces expiration and results of exchange offer for 6.000% senior notes due 2023

US STOCKS-Rare retail bright spot boosts S&P, Nasdaq to records
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 9 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
* The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company announces expiration and results of exchange offer for 6.000% senior notes due 2023
* Scotts Miracle-Gro -As of Feb 8, 2017 $400 million aggregate principal amount of original notes validly tendered for exchange and not validly withdrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Minimally invasive therapies unit sales up 6 pct (Adds details, analysts' comments)
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.