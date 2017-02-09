BRIEF-FEMALE HEALTH COMPANY REPORTS Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

US STOCKS-Rare retail bright spot boosts S&P, Nasdaq to records
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 9 Female Health Co
* THE FEMALE HEALTH COMPANY / VERU HEALTHCARE REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04
* Q1 REVENUE $3.2 MILLION
* HAVE REQUESTED A PRE-IND MEETING WITH FDA FOR APP-944
* "MAY CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE CHALLENGES FOR UNIT SALES OF FC2 IN GLOBAL PUBLIC SECTOR FOR REMAINDER OF FISCAL 2017"
* "CURRENTLY SEEING PRESSURE ON SPENDING FOR FC2 BY LARGE GLOBAL AGENCIES AND DONOR GOVERNMENTS IN DEVELOPED WORLD" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Minimally invasive therapies unit sales up 6 pct (Adds details, analysts' comments)
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.