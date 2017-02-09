版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 07:18 BJT

BRIEF-FEMALE HEALTH COMPANY REPORTS Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

Feb 9 Female Health Co

* THE FEMALE HEALTH COMPANY / VERU HEALTHCARE REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q1 REVENUE $3.2 MILLION

* HAVE REQUESTED A PRE-IND MEETING WITH FDA FOR APP-944

* "MAY CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE CHALLENGES FOR UNIT SALES OF FC2 IN GLOBAL PUBLIC SECTOR FOR REMAINDER OF FISCAL 2017"

* "CURRENTLY SEEING PRESSURE ON SPENDING FOR FC2 BY LARGE GLOBAL AGENCIES AND DONOR GOVERNMENTS IN DEVELOPED WORLD" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
