BRIEF-SACHEM CAPITAL CORP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

Feb 9 Sachem Capital Corp

* SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $5.00 PER SHARE

* GROSS PROCEEDS TO COMPANY FROM PUBLIC OFFERING ARE EXPECTED TO BE $13 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
