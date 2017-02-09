版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-BLACK KNIGHT FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REPRICE EXISTING $394 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B FACILITY

Feb 9 Black Knight Financial Services Inc

* BLACK KNIGHT FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REPRICE EXISTING $394 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B FACILITY

* SAYS WILL ASK ITS LENDERS TO CONSENT TO APREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TAX-FREE DISTRIBUTION

* ANTICIPATES THAT REPRICING AND CONSENT SOLICITATION WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN NEXT TWO WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
