BRIEF-BLACK KNIGHT FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REPRICE EXISTING $394 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B FACILITY

US STOCKS-Rare retail bright spot boosts S&P, Nasdaq to records
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 9 Black Knight Financial Services Inc
* BLACK KNIGHT FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REPRICE EXISTING $394 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B FACILITY
* SAYS WILL ASK ITS LENDERS TO CONSENT TO APREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TAX-FREE DISTRIBUTION
* ANTICIPATES THAT REPRICING AND CONSENT SOLICITATION WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN NEXT TWO WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Minimally invasive therapies unit sales up 6 pct (Adds details, analysts' comments)
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.