2017年 2月 10日

BRIEF-CANACCORD GENUITY ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DON MACFAYDEN AS CFO

Feb 9 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc

* CANACCORD GENUITY ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL TRANSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF RISK OFFICER ROLES

* APPOINTMENT OF DON MACFAYDEN TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
