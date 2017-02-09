BRIEF-Brookfield Office Properties increases size of preferred share offering to C$275 mln

US STOCKS-Rare retail bright spot boosts S&P, Nasdaq to records
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 9 Brookfield Office Properties Inc
* Brookfield Office Properties increases size of preferred share offering to C$275 million
* Brookfield Office Properties - Preferred shares, Series EE will be issued at a price of C$25.00 per share, for aggregate proceeds of C$275 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Minimally invasive therapies unit sales up 6 pct (Adds details, analysts' comments)
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.