BRIEF-Foundation Building Materials prices IPO at $14 per shr

Feb 10 Foundation Building Materials Inc

* Foundation Building Materials announces pricing of initial public offering at $14.00 per share

* Foundation Building Materials - Pricied IPO of 12.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $14.00 per share

