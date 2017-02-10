版本:
BRIEF-THC signs agreement to purchase Clone Shipper for $1 mln

Feb 10 Thc Biomed Intl Ltd

* Signs definitive agreement to purchase Clone Shipper

* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
