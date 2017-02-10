版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-ICC International provides operational update

Feb 10 ICC International Cannabis Corp -

* ICC provides operational update, including successful transition to new state-of-the-art facility and ramp-up of its recreational cannabis production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
