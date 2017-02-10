BRIEF-Calpine reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25
May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 10 Calpine Corp -
* Calpine reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $5.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly operating revenue $1.58 billion versus $1.44 billion
* Q4 revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2017 guidance of $1.8 - $1.95 billion of adjusted ebitda and $710 - $860 million of adjusted free cash flow
* "In terms of debt reduction, we have begun to execute on and are today updating delevering plan we laid out on our Q3 earnings call"
* "Our updated plan calls for $2.7 billion of committed or planned debt paydown by 2019" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan