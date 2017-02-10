版本:
BRIEF-ChipMOS reports January 2017 revenue

Feb 10 ChipMOS Technologies -

* ChipMOS reports January 2017 revenue

* Jan 2017 revenue, ex revenue from ChipMOS Shanghai, US$49.9 million, down 2.0% from Dec 2016 and up 3.3% from same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
