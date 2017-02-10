BRIEF-Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration, HR BPO platform

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25
May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 10 Aon Plc -
* Aon reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.87
* Q4 revenue rose 1 percent to $3.3 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.56
* Signed a definitive agreement to sell benefits administration and HR business process outsourcing businesses for gross cash proceeds up to $4.8 billion
* Total after-tax cash proceeds from deal are expected to be approximately $3.0 billion
* Deal includes $4.3 billion in gross cash at closing and additional consideration up to $500 million based on future performance
* Aon Plc says foreign currency exchange rates in Q4 had a $0.04 per share, or $13 million pretax, favorable impact on gaap net income
* Subsequent to close of Q4, authorized a $5.0 billion increase to existing remaining authorization under its share repurchase program
* Identified immaterial legacy errors related to quarterly timing of revenue recognition within americas retail brokerage business in risk solutions
* Immaterial legacy errors affected quarterly revenue amounts previously reported
* Impact of errors on company's annual revenue and organic growth is immaterial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan