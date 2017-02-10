版本:
BRIEF-ICC to produce about 2 tonnes of recreational cannabis in 2017

Feb 10 ICC International Cannabis Corp :

* ICC provides operational update, including successful transition to new state-of-the-art facility and ramp-up of its recreational cannabis production

* Company expects to produce approximately 2 tonnes of recreational cannabis in 2017

* ICC International Cannabis- new facility will allow co. To produce up to 10 tonnes of recreational cannabis per year without additional capital investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
