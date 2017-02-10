版本:
2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Blackstone Group announces acquisition of AON's technology-enabled benefits & HR platform

Feb 10 Blackstone Group Lp

* Blackstone announces acquisition of aon's technology-enabled benefits & hr platform

* Blackstone group - aon and new, stand-alone company will continue to work together

* Blackstone - debt financing for deal is provided by BofA Merrill lynch, barclays, credit suisse, citigroup, macquarie, deutsche bank, morgan stanley Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
