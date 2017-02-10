BRIEF-Essent Group Q4 earnings per share $0.68

Feb 10 Essent Group Ltd

* Essent Group Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.68

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Essent Group Ltd - net premiums earned for Q4 were $116.8 million, compared to $110.8 million in Q3 of 2016

* Essent Group Ltd - combined ratio for Q4 was 33.1%, compared to 34.1% in Q3 of 2016

* Qtrly total revenues $126.4 million versus $97.5 million

* Qtrly total revenues $126.4 million versus $97.5 million

* Q4 revenue view $122.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S