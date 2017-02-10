BRIEF-Fluor sees q4 EPS $0.50 from cont operations

Italy - Factors to watch on May 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Feb 10 Fluor Corp
* Fluor announces preliminary fourth quarter results
* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.75 to $3.25
* Fluor Corp - reiterates 2017 guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.91, revenue view $18.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fluor Corp - expects q4 results to include non-cash adverse tax effects of $45 million, or $0.32 per diluted share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fluor Corp - non-cash adverse tax effects as a result of inability to deduct or otherwise benefit certain foreign losses
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.