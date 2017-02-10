BRIEF-Immunomedics enters licensing agreement with Seattle Genetics

Italy - Factors to watch on May 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Feb 10 Immunomedics Inc -
* Immunomedics enters into exclusive global licensing agreement with Seattle Genetics for Sacituzumab Govitecan (IMMU-132) with potential payments of up to approximately $2 billion, plus royalties
* For limited period, through Feb 19, 2017, co has right to continue negotiating with select number of parties, and accept superior proposal
* Co has right to accept superior proposal, terminate proposed development, license agreement upon payment of termination fee to Seattle Genetics
* Immunomedics and Seattle Genetics will each appoint representatives to serve on a joint steering committee
* Immunomedics will retain right to elect to co-promote IMMU-132 in United States by participating in 50 pct of sales effort
* JSC will be responsible for determining overall development, commercialization, & intellectual property strategy for IMMU-132
* Expects deal to "fulfill" its liquidity needs such that company can fund itself without additional equity raises for foreseeable future
* Upon closing of transaction, Immunomedics board and management will evaluate and prioritize company's remaining clinical programs
* Seattle genetics to make up to $57 million equity investment for up to 9.9 pct stake in co via immediate purchase of common stock, 3-year warrant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.