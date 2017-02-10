版本:
BRIEF-Hydro One reports Q4 adj EPS of 22 Canadian cents

Feb 10 Hydro One Ltd -

* Hydro One reports positive fourth quarter revenue and operating cost trends

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.22

* Qtrly earnings per diluted share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
