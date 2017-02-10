BRIEF-B/E Aerospace posts Q4 EPS of $0.60

Feb 10 B/E Aerospace Inc

* B/E Aerospace reports 2016 financial results; comments on pending Rockwell Collins / B/E Aerospace merger

* Q4 revenue $730.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $695.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.80 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.60

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of December 31, 2016, backlog increased by approximately $300 million, as compared with December 31, 2015, to approximately $3.5 billion

* Bookings during Q4 of 2016 were approximately $900 million and book-to-bill ratio was approximately 1.2 to 1

* February 3, 2017, filed a registration statement with sec that included a joint Rockwell Collins / B/E Aerospace proxy statement

* B/E Aerospace special meeting of stockholders has been scheduled for March 9, 2017 in relation to pending Rockwell Collins transaction

* Registration statement including joint Rockwell Collins / B/E Aerospace proxy statement has been declared effective by SEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)