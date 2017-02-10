BRIEF-B/E Aerospace posts Q4 EPS of $0.60

Italy - Factors to watch on May 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Feb 10 B/E Aerospace Inc
* B/E Aerospace reports 2016 financial results; comments on pending Rockwell Collins / B/E Aerospace merger
* Q4 revenue $730.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $695.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.80 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of December 31, 2016, backlog increased by approximately $300 million, as compared with December 31, 2015, to approximately $3.5 billion
* Bookings during Q4 of 2016 were approximately $900 million and book-to-bill ratio was approximately 1.2 to 1
* February 3, 2017, filed a registration statement with sec that included a joint Rockwell Collins / B/E Aerospace proxy statement
* B/E Aerospace special meeting of stockholders has been scheduled for March 9, 2017 in relation to pending Rockwell Collins transaction
* Registration statement including joint Rockwell Collins / B/E Aerospace proxy statement has been declared effective by SEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.