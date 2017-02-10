版本:
BRIEF-Computer Modelling posts Q3 basic EPS of $0.09

Feb 10 Computer Modelling Group Ltd

* Computer modelling group announces third quarter results

* Computer modelling group ltd qtrly earnings per share - basic $0.09

* Qtrly total revenue $20.3 million versus $21.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
