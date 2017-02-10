版本:
BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals to update on trial of liver fibrosis treatment

Feb 10 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept to provide update on phase 3 regenerate trial of obeticholic acid for the treatment of nash patients with liver fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
