BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group announces extension of rights offering

Feb 10 Rave Restaurant Group Inc

* Rave Restaurant Group, Inc announces extension of rights offering

* Rave Restaurant Group - extended rights offering for up to $3 million of 4 pct convertible senior notes due 2022 from previous expiration date of Feb 13 until Feb 24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
