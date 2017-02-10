版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Biostage announces $8.0 million public offering

Feb 10 Biostage Inc

* Biostage announces $8.0 million public offering

* Biostage Inc - offering was priced at $0.40 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
