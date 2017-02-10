版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Meridian Mining announces private placement

Feb 10 Meridian Mining Se

* Meridian Mining announces private placement

* Meridian Mining Se - offering of units of company at a price of c$0.70 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to c$9 million

* Meridian Mining Se - net proceeds from private placement will be used to fund exploration and development activities at company's bmc project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐