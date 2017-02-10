BRIEF-Genpact announces $500 mln increase to share repurchase

Feb 10 Genpact Ltd

* Genpact Limited announces quarterly dividend and expansion of share repurchase program

* Genpact Ltd- Genpact today announced that its board of directors has approved a $500 million increase to its existing $750 million share repurchase program

* Genpact Ltd- genpact currently has approximately $158 million available under its existing $750 million program

* Genpact Ltd- dividend,share repurchase program is expected to be funded through combination of surplus cash on genpact's balance sheet, among other things