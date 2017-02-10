版本:
BRIEF-Sajan Q4 loss per share $0.03

Feb 10 Sajan Inc

* Sajan, Inc. Announces record fourth quarter revenue and full financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 revenue $7.657 million versus $7.496 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Expects restructuring actions in november 2016 to save company approximately $1.2 million of annual compensation costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
