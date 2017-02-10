版本:
BRIEF-Chairman of Owens & Minor board of directors Craig Smith announces retirement

Feb 10 Owens & Minor Inc :

* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement

* Owens & Minor Inc - O&M board intends to name president & CEO P. Cody Phipps as chairman

* Owens & Minor Inc - Smith, who has been a board member since 2005, was named chairman in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
