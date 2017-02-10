版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics names Muneerah Kanji as interim CFO

Feb 10 Crescita Therapeutics Inc

* Crescita Therapeutics announces management and board changes

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Muneerah Kanji has assumed role of interim chief financial officer

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc- Crescita has commenced a formal search process for a new chief financial officer

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Kanji replacing Mario Laflamme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐