BRIEF-FirstService Q4 adjusted EPS $0.41

Feb 10 Firstservice Corp

* Firstservice reports very strong fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 revenue $381.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $364.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
