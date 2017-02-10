版本:
BRIEF-Invictus MD announces private placement of units

Feb 10 Invictus MD Strategies Corp

* Invictus MD announces $15,015,000 bought deal private placement of units

* Invictus MD strategies corp - private placement of 9.1 million units of company at a price of $1.65 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
