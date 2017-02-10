版本:
BRIEF-Mint provides corporate update

Feb 10 Mint Corp

* Mint corporation provides corporate update

* Mint corp - KYM NO, CPA, CMA has been appointed to position of interim chief financial officer

* Says no is replacing Rishi Tibriwal following his resignation to pursue other opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
