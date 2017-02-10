BRIEF-NMI Holdings reduces interest rate, extends maturity of term loan

Feb 10 NMI Holdings Inc :

* NMI Holdings, Inc. reduces interest rate and extends maturity of term loan

* Interest rate for libor-based loans was reduced from libor plus 7.50 percent to libor plus 6.75 percent

* Maturity of loan was extended from nov. 10, 2018 to nov. 10, 2019

* NMI Holdings says it has amended its existing term loan b, originated in November 2015, to reduce interest rate and extend its maturity date

* NMI Holdings inc - outstanding principal balance of loan as of dec. 31, 2016 was approximately $148 million.