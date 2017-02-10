BRIEF-Jetblue Airways says Jan. load factor 83.3 pct, up 0.7 points

Italy - Factors to watch on May 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Feb 10 Jetblue Airways Corp :
* Jetblue airways reports january traffic
* January load factor 83.3 percent, up 0.7 points
* Jetblue airways corp - jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of january decreased approximately 8.5 percent year over year
* Jetblue airways corp - jan revenue passenger miles 3.86 billion, up 8.6%
* Jetblue airways - jan rpms was negatively impacted by approximately 5 points due to holiday placement and impact of winter weather last year
* Jetblue airways corp - traffic in january increased 8.6 percent from january 2016, on a capacity increase of 7.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.