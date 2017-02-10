版本:
BRIEF-Jetblue Airways says Jan. load factor 83.3 pct, up 0.7 points

Feb 10 Jetblue Airways Corp :

* Jetblue airways reports january traffic

* January load factor 83.3 percent, up 0.7 points

* Jetblue airways corp - jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of january decreased approximately 8.5 percent year over year

* Jetblue airways corp - jan revenue passenger miles 3.86 billion, up 8.6%

* Jetblue airways - jan rpms was negatively impacted by approximately 5 points due to holiday placement and impact of winter weather last year

* Jetblue airways corp - traffic in january increased 8.6 percent from january 2016, on a capacity increase of 7.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
