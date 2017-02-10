版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Luxor provides corporate update

Feb 10 Luxor Industrial Corp -

* Luxor provides corporate update

* Has retained a strategic consulting group to assist it in attempting to complete a financial restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
