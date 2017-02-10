BRIEF-Technical Communications Corp qtrly loss per share $0.38

Feb 10 Technical Communications Corp :

* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three months ended December 31, 2016

* Quarterly loss per share $0.38

* Quarterly revenue $632,000 versus $979,000

* Technical communications - continues to endure a prolonged slump in orders and has closely monitored co's expenses and made strategic reductions

* Technical communications says cautiously optimistic that some of the orders may materialize in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: