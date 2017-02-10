版本:
BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences announces 1-for-15 reverse stock split

Feb 10 Catalyst Biosciences Inc -

* Catalyst Biosciences announces 1-for-15 reverse stock split

* Reverse stock split will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on February 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
