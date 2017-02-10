BRIEF-IntellipPharmaceutics announces 2016 year end results

Feb 10 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc -

* IntelliParmaceutics announces 2016 year end results

* Currently expect to satisfy our operating cash requirements until Jne 2017 from cash on hand

* Expect to utilize at-market offering program to bridge any funding shortfall in first and second quarters of 2017

* In second half of fiscal 2017, company expects revenues to improve