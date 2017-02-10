版本:
BRIEF-Manning & Napier reports preliminary AUM of $32 bln for Jan. 31

Feb 10 Manning & Napier Inc -

* Manning & Napier Inc reports January 31, 2017 assets under management

* Reported preliminary assets under management ("AUM") of $32.0 billion for Jan. 31, 2017 compared with $31.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
