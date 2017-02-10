版本:
BRIEF-Legg Mason reports AUM of about $713.8 bln as of Jan. 31

Feb 10 Legg Mason Inc

* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for January 2017

* Reported preliminary assets under management of approximately $713.8 billion as of Jan. 31, 2017

* Jan 2017 liquidity outflows were $4.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
