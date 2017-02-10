版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Barkerville intersects 13.03 G/T AU over 9.10 mts at Island Mountain

Feb 10 Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd -

* Barkerville intersects 13.03 g/t au over 9.10 metres at island mountain and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐