版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Reunion Gold appoints Réjean Gourde as CEO

Feb 10 Reunion Gold Corp

* Reunion gold announces additions to management team, appointment of new director and grant of options

* Says réjean gourde appointed ceo and president

* Reunion gold corp - david fennell, who has been acting as president and ceo on an interim basis will continue as chairman of company

* Says elaine bennett appointed to the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐