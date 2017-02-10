版本:
BRIEF-Fbr & Co Q4 EPS $0.68

Feb 10 Fbr & Co

* FBR & co. Reports fourth quarter 2016 pre-tax income of $5.2 million on net revenues of $40.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.68

* Q4 revenue $40.2 million

* FBR & co - company ended 2016 with net investment positions of approximately $27 million, down from $87 million at end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
