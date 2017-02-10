版本:
BRIEF-Odyssey Resources appoints interim chairman

Feb 10 Odyssey Resources Ltd -

* Odyssey Resources appoints interim chairman

* Says chairman of the board David Fennell resigned

* James Crombie, president, chief executive officer has been appointed as interim chairman of board effective today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
