版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 21:59 BJT

BRIEF-IEC Electronics Q1 loss per share $0.09

Feb 10 Iec Electronics Corp

* IEC announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue fell 36.3 percent to $21 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* IEC Electronics Corp - expect revenue decrease will persist through q2 of fiscal 2017

* IEC Electronics - "optimistic" volume should ramp up in H2 2017, enabling us to exit fiscal 2017 similar to levels achieved in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐