BRIEF-Trio-Tech International q2 EPS $0.09

Feb 10 Trio-tech International

* Trio-Tech fiscal 2017 second quarter net income increased to $0.09 per share versus $0.05 per share last year on 9.0% revenue gain

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to $9.104 million

* Gross margin for q2 of fiscal 2017 was 25.2% compared to 25.3% in same quarter last year

* "we remain cautiously optimistic for remainder of fiscal year"